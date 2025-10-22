After months of stalled communication, Ladakh representatives have accepted the MHA’s invitation for talks on 22 October, ending a prolonged impasse. Following weeks of deadlock, there will be representation from all sides, with six key delegates – three each from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) – along with the Ladakh MP and a legal adviser attending the meeting.

Statehood for Ladakh and Sixth Schedule status are likely to feature in the discussions.

Tensions have gripped the union territory since the violent protests in Leh on 24 September during a shutdown called by the LAB, which left four protesters dead and many injured. The LAB had boycotted the previous round of talks, citing lack of accountability for the violence.

The MHA extended a renewed invitation to both the LAB and the KDA, restarting the dialogue process. The recent development came after the Centre announced a judicial inquiry, a key demand of the protesters.

The Centre has announced that the inquiry will be led by a retired Supreme Court judge and will investigate the 24 September incident.

Following the protests, activist Sonam Wangchuk and others were detained under the National Security Act, drawing sharp criticism from civil society and rights groups.

The LAB continues to insist on a fair judicial probe, the release of detained protesters, and compensation for the victims’ families. The success of the scheduled meeting is significant, as it will likely determine the next course of action.