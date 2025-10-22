TEZU, 21 Oct: The Forum of Library Volunteers and the Bamboosa Library jointly organized a workshop on enhancing skills in the Taraon (Tawra) Mishmi language writing system at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district recently.

The workshop was conducted by Taraon Development Committee member Ajitso Ama.

Senior volunteer Sakelu Chikro lauded the participants for their curiosity to learn and preserve their mother tongue.

The session started with an engaging interaction by Ama on the topic ‘Why save our mother tongue?’ Ama explained that Kaman, another sub-tribe of Mishmi, originated from the Myanmar side, whereas Taraon came from the Tibet region. He also highlighted how the Taraon language and its accents vary from one region to another, emphasizing that both variations are correct and can be written down.

He gave detailed insights into the writing systems and proper pronunciation of vowels and consonants. Through practical demonstrations, the participants learned the correct ways to pronounce and write these sounds.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to preserve, promote, and practice the Taraon Mishmi language through its writing system.