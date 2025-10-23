ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The Food Corporation of India, Regional Office (FCI-RO), has emphasized the disposal of e-waste and the timely resolution of long-pending matters during its month-long Special Campaign 5.0, launched across all its divisional offices and depots in the state from 2nd October.

During a recent review meeting on the campaign’s progress, the FCI-RO stressed the need to resolve pending cases, inter-departmental issues, and public grievances.

The importance of simplifying procedures, reviewing records, and ensuring the timely disposal of both physical and electronic files was also highlighted.

The campaign further underscored the need to integrate cleanliness into the daily work culture across all FCI offices and depots in the state.