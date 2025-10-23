AALO, 22 Oct: The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) reviewed the implementation of various ongoing central and state government schemes in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Presiding over the DLMC meeting held at the DC’s conference hall, deputy commissioner Liyi Bagra urged officials from various departments to update the District Development Index and submit it to the district planning officer (DPO) for onward submission to the higher authorities.

The DC also instructed all heads of departments to submit their PowerPoint presentations to the DPO prior to the DLMC meeting.

He emphasized that officials should clearly present both their achievements and the challenges faced during the review meeting.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the district, the DC directed the tourism department to convene a meeting with all stakeholders to promote tourism in the region. He also informed the executive engineers of various departments that a separate meeting would be convened shortly to review progress in their respective sectors.

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete urged all department heads to work in close coordination with PRI leaders for the overall development of the area.

Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte, along with officials from various government departments, also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)