ZIRO, 22 Oct: A team of doctors led by general surgeon Dr. Millo Asha of the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) performed a rare and complicated small intestinal perforation surgery at the GTGH here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The patient, a 6-year-old male child from Raga in Kamle district was admitted at GTGH on 17 October with complaints of right lower abdominal pain persisting for more than three months. The pain had intensified over the preceding 10 days, accompanied by nausea, fever, constipation and poor oral intake for past one week. However, there was no history of vomiting, trauma, or urinary symptoms.

Explaining the modus operandi of the surgery, Dr. Asha said that during general examination, the patient was found stable. However, abdominal examination revealed tenderness and fullness over the right lower quadrant. Blood investigations and radiological studies were performed. CT scan of the abdomen revealed findings suggestive of appendicular perforation.”

Sensing the urgency of the matter, Dr. Asha further informed that an emergency exploratory laparotomy was performed at the hospital. Intra-operative findings included a sealed perforation of the small intestine with a gap of more than 5 cm between the two ends and a 0.5 cm perforation in the cecum. Surgery thereafter followed, which consisted of primary repair of the cecal perforation and resection with end-to-end anastomosis of the affected small intestinal segment.

After successful conduct of the surgery, Dr. Asha said, “Now the young patient is recovering well. This case underscores the significance of maintaining a high index of suspicion for intestinal perforation in children presenting with prolonged abdominal pain and atypical findings. Early surgical intervention can be lifesaving and ensures optimal recovery.”

Meanwhile, congratulating the team of surgeons for their extraordinary surgical success, GTGH medical superintendant in-charge Dr. Hage Takker said, “The life saving and rare surgery performed at GTGH reiterates the fact that the hospital has the best of the team of surgeons and facilities, who can handle and rise up to any situations demanding delicate and complex medical cases as proved in this case.”

Dr. Asha was assisted by anaesthetist Dr. Hage Anga and nursing and OT staffs.