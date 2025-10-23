BASAR, 22 Oct: The 3rd edition of the District Cricket T20 Tournament, organized by the Leparada District Cricket Association (LDCA) under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association (ARCA), commenced in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The opening match of the tournament was played between Nyobom Cricket Club and Gori-II.

Batting first, Nyobom CC posted a competitive total of 184/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Gori-II was restricted to 147/6, giving Nyobom CC a comfortable victory by 37 runs.

The tournament is structured on a league basis with two groups, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The grand final of the tournament is scheduled for 4 November.

LDCA president and organizing chairman of the tournament, Marto Nyodu, informed that ten teams from across the district are competing in the event, which aims to promote cricket and nurture young talent at the grassroots level.

Nyodu also highlighted the vision of creating a robust sporting culture in Leparada through district-level tournaments.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi and deputy commissioner Himani Meena emphasized the transformative power of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, unity, and youth empowerment. They stressed the importance of providing more opportunities and developing proper infrastructure for budding sportspersons to showcase their talent.

Responding to a one-point memorandum submitted by Nyodu, requesting the establishment of a dedicated cricket ground in Leparada, the MLA assured that steps would be taken to develop the ground and further strengthen the district’s sports infrastructure.

A host of dignitaries, including ARCA representatives and government officials, were present at the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)