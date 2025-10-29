PASIGHAT, 28 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district is set to hold its first-ever convocation ceremony on 30 October at its Hill Top campus here.

APU Chancellor and Governor KT Parnaik will confer medals and degree certificates during the event.

A total of 71 students from five departments -master of commerce, MA in economics, tribal studies, social work, and education – will be honoured for their academic achievements.

The convocation will see the distribution of six gold medals, including five Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medals for top postgraduate students, and one Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

Established in 2022, the APU has grown to comprise 11 departments offering postgraduate courses, with five departments providing PhD programmes.

The university is led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, with Narmi Darang serving as the registrar. (With inputs from 1st semester MA masscom studentsof APU)