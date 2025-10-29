NAHARLAGUN, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly commissioned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG bottling plant in Papu Nallah (Jullang road) here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that, since the shutting down of the bottling plant in Kimin, gas agencies in Arunachal Pradesh were facing hurdles in timely distribution of LPG cylinders to consumers, as these were being procured from Assam. He said that commissioning of this plant would provide a sigh of relief to the 95 odd agencies operating across the state.

He described the project as a symbol of “Atmanirbhar Arunachal in action,” noting that it will generate employment, spur local economic activity, and strengthen the region’s industrial base.

“This plant represents the essence of our government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of living for every citizen,” Khandu said, emphasizing that steady and reliable LPG supply aligns with the Government of India’s vision of clean energy access for all.

The CM extended congratulations to the IOCL and project partner M/s BA Enterprises for their dedication and efficiency in completing this state-of-the-art facility in record time.

Paying tribute to late Bamang Raman, founder of M/s BA Enterprises, the chief minister said, “This project is not just infrastructure, it is the realization of a visionary dream.”

He commended Bamang Amer, wife of late Raman and managing director of M/s BA Enterprises, for her “extraordinary resilience and leadership” in completing the project following her husband’s demise earlier this year.

The chief minister lauded her and her children as role models for Arunachal’s youths and a shining example of family enterprise and perseverance.

Reiterating his government’s support to local entrepreneurs, Khandu called upon the youths of the state to take inspiration from Amer’s journey.

“Our government will continue to handhold young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into reality and become the architects of a viksit Arunachal,” he added.

The plant, established over 46,000 square metres, is equipped with three modern LPG storage bullets with a total capacity of 87 metric tonnes, and can refill 3,000 LPG cylinders daily in a single shift, significantly boosting the state’s gas supply chain and ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for thousands of households. (CM PR Cell)