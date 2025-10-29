ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), along with the All Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association (ANYWA) on Tuesday submitted a joint memorandum to the chief secretary, seeking immediate intervention to ‘cancel’ illegal construction of mosques and madrasas in the capital region.

The organisations also demanded immediate removal of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Saying that there are over 13,730 Muslims residing in the twin capital cities, the organisations claimed that 20% of the Muslim population are from Bangladesh.

They also sought recognition of only two legal mosques in the capital region, and the removal of others.

The organisations also sought immediate ban on weekly markets within the capital region and its neighbouring areas, including Doimukh and Hollongi, saying that opening of weekly markets may make it easy for illegal migrants to enter the capital region.

The organisations also demanded making it mandatory to produce PRC during panchayat and assembly elections.

They said they would resort to democratic movement if their demands are not met.

Last Friday, the organisations had taken out a march from Akashdeep to the tennis court near IG Park to press their demands.