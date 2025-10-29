ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Niku Dolo Pangia and Pepe Bagang Dolo were crowned as the winners in the grand finale of the 4th edition of the Arunachal Married Couple Show (AMCS) held last Saturday at DK Convention Hall here amid great excitement.

The first runner-up title went to Bingdung Dindo Matha and Takam Dado Shara (Dindo), while Nabam Taram and Tana Yami Nabam were adjudged the second runner-up. The third runner-up position was awarded to Deo Soja and Binme Rocha (Soja).

All winning couples received cash prizes, crowns, trophies, and certificates in recognition of their achievement.

The event was organized by the Nya Tani Foundation Society (NTFS), under the leadership of its chairperson Charu Amchi Biri, NTFS founder chairman Biri Tako, and AMCS event director Topan Rimo.

The finale was attended by Itanagar MLA Techi Kasoand Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaso commended the organising committee for conceptualising and conducting such a unique and socially meaningful event. He praised Biri, Tako, and Rimo for their dedicated efforts, emphasizing that “through this kind of event, positive change can be brought to society.”

Apum also commended the initiative, describing it as a creative and culturally rich platform that beautifully showcases the traditions and unity of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Adding glamour to the evening, Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar attended the show as the celebrity guest, captivating the audience with her grace and words of encouragement for the participants.

The grand finale featured stunning performances, emotional moments, and a vibrant celebration of love, unity, and culture, making it a memorable chapter in the ongoing journey of the Arunachal Married Couple Show.