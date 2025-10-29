NEW DELHI, 28 Oct: The Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) – India’s premier federation of journalists’ organizations – has expressed deep shock and outrage over the brutal hacking to death of veteran journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh, popularly known as Pappu, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on 23 October.

“This heinous act near Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area, where Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and inflicted over two dozen wounds, is not just a personal tragedy but a direct assault on press freedom, democracy, and the unyielding spirit of those who hold power accountable,” the IJU stated in a release.

Laxmi Narayan Singh, aged 54 and a respected voice in local journalism, was the nephew of former High Court Bar Association president Ashok Singh. “His untimely death leaves a void in the media landscape of Uttar Pradesh and serves as a grim reminder of the perilous risks journalists face in India today,” the IJU said.

Preliminary investigations point to a personal dispute with the main accused, Vishal, who was arrested after a police encounter, with two others detained and another still at large.

While the exact motive remains under probe, such violence – often rooted in efforts to silence critical reporting – demands immediate and thorough scrutiny to uncover any deeper links to antisocial elements, vested interests, or threats against journalistic integrity, the union said, and unequivocally condemned the barbaric killing.

“Every attack on a journalist is an attack on the public’s right to know and the constitutional guarantee of free expression under Article 19(1)(a),” it said, and demanded that the Uttar Pradesh and the central government ensure proper and speedy investigation; fully establish the motive behind Singh’s murder; and bring the culprits to swift justice, with no room for delays or cover-ups.

“We urge the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure transparency and accountability,” the IJU said.

It further demanded enhanced safety and security for journalists; prioritising the enforcement of existing laws against violence on the press; fostering a culture of respect for the fourth estate; and enactment of a special law for journalists’ safeguards.

Such a law would include stringent penalties for attacks on media personnel, witness protection, and institutional mechanisms to prevent impunity, it said.

IJU President Geetartha Pathak stated: “The savage murder of Laxmi Narayan Singh is a stark indictment of the growing impunity against journalists in our country. It echoes the rising tide of threats that seek to muzzle the press and erode democratic foundations. We demand not just justice for Pappu but a resolute commitment from the government to shield every journalist who dares to speak truth to power. Without such safeguards, journalism in India risks being reduced to whispers in the shadows.”

IJU Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit added: “This killing is yet another grim chapter in the assaults on journalists by antisocial elements and vested interests. The failure to protect voices like Laxmi Narayan Singh’s betrays the promise of a free press. We call on the authorities to expedite the investigation, enact protective laws without delay, and ensure that no family endures such loss again. Journalists are the watchdogs of society – silencing them silences justice itself.”

“The IJU calls upon all journalists’ unions, media organizations, civil society, and conscientious citizens to unite in this fight for press safety and justice. We pledge our full support to Singh’s family and vow to pursue these demands relentlessly until they are met,” the union said.