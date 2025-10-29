NAMSAI, 28 Oct: A skill development programme on honeybee cultivation was organized for agriculture students of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here by the Namsai KVK on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted as part of the skill enhancement course introduced by the ICAR for undergraduate agriculture students to inculcate entrepreneurial behaviour. A group of 40 students,accompanied by faculty members Dr Abhinash Sharmaand Dr Chiktiya Mounglang, attended the programme.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita S Boraintroduced the students to the structure and functioning of the KVK. She explained honeybee cultivation in detail and demonstrated with the inputs available.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Shravani Sahanibriefed the students on the future opportunities for them in agriculture and allied sectors.

The students were also taken on a tour of the KVK farm to provide them with an overview of different scientific farm management practices.

This was an attempt by the KVK and the AUS to encourage students, particularly agriculture graduates,to view agriculture as a profitable enterprise.