ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated the successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE)-2025 and presented appointment letters during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The event marked yet another milestone in the state government’s continuous efforts to promote merit, fairness, and transparency in public recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for conducting the CHSLE in record time, completing the entire recruitment process, from advertisement to final recommendation, within three months, setting a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and integrity.

More than 21,000 candidates appeared across 12 centres and 113 venues, reflecting the growing trust of Arunachali youths in the transparent system established under the APSSB framework. Out of them, 64 candidates were selected purely on merit. Notably, seven APST candidates secured positions under the unreserved category, exemplifying the state’s rising talent and competitiveness.

The chief minister highlighted that the establishment of the APSSB was one of the most significant governance reforms undertaken by his government.

“The board was created not by chance but by choice, through an Act passed by the State Legislative Assembly, with the moral commitment to end corruption and favouritism in recruitment,” he said.

He reaffirmed the motto of the board: ‘Equal Opportunity for All’, emphasizing that it represents the government’s vision of a fair, transparent, and merit-driven recruitment system.

Praising the APSSB for introducing the answer key challenge system for the first time, he said this initiative reflects the government’s culture of transparency and accountability.

“Transparency is not just a process, it is a culture we are building in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, Khandu called upon them to uphold the highest standards of honesty and dedication. “This appointment letter is not merely a piece of paper – it is a public trust, a symbol of faith that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have placed in you,” he said.

Expressing surprise over the qualification of several candidates – from engineering graduates to masters in maths – Khandu encouraged them to appear for future APCS and UPSC examinations.

“Next time when I will be handing over appointment letters to newly recruited civil service officers, I hope to see several of you taking it from me,” he added.

The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering the youths through regular, transparent recruitment drives by the APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). He also underlined ongoing investments in skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports to create multiple avenues for youth employment and growth.

“Through institutions like APSSB, we are shaping a future where merit is celebrated, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is honoured. In the next 10-15 years, the Arunachal government will have an efficient, capable and meritorious work force,” Khandu said.

The programme was attended also by Cabinet ministers Balo Raja, Kento Jini, Dasanglu Pul, and BR Wahge.(CM’s PR Cell)