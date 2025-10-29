‘Sports are about character-building’

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated the 69th National School Games 2025 (Under-17 Boys & Girls – Boxing) at the Khelo India indoor stadium here.

This historic event marks the first-ever hosting of a National School Games competition by Arunachal Pradesh in the 71-year history of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister expressed immense pride at this milestone, calling it a reflection of the state’s growing confidence and capacity to host major national events.

“This is not just an event but a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh as we join India’s long and illustrious journey of school sports under the banner of the SGFI,” Khandu said.

He highlighted that the SGFI, established in 1954, has been instrumental in nurturing India’s young sporting talent and providing the foundation upon which many national and international athletes have built their careers. Arunachal, which became affiliated with the SGFI in 2008-09, has since made impressive progress in developing school-level sports.

“In the last decade, our young athletes have excelled in several disciplines such as Taekwondo, karate, Wushu, boxing, and weightlifting, proving that our youths are among the best in the country,” the chief minister noted.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the School Games Federation of India, the Secondary Education Department, and all organizing stakeholders for their collective efforts in making the event possible. He also lauded the local organizing committee, coaches, officials, and volunteers for their tireless work in preparing for this prestigious championship.

Reiterating the state government’s strong commitment towards sports and youth empowerment, Khandu said, “For us, sports are not just about competition; they are about character-building, discipline, teamwork, and resilience. These values shape great citizens as much as they shape great athletes.”

He further highlighted that Arunachal has made significant investments in sports infrastructure, including the establishment of Khelo India Centres, multipurpose indoor halls, national-level stadiums, and specialized academies for various sports. The government is also extending financial incentives, job reservations, and technical support to promising sportspersons to nurture their growth.

The chief minister encouraged young athletes participating in the event to compete with honesty, fairness, and passion.

“You are not just competing for medals, but for your dreams. Win with humility, lose with dignity, and never stop learning,” he told the athletes.

Khandu emphasized that hosting the 69th National School Games in Itanagar reinforces the state’s vision of transforming Arunachal into a hub of sporting excellence in the Northeast, contributing to India’s larger sporting success story. (CM’s PR Cell)