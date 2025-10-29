TAWANG, 28 Oct: The 4th State Level Archery Championship began at the GTG High Altitude Stadium here on Tuesday.

Over 60 archers from across the state, including from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (15), SAI, Itanagar (12), Lower Subansiri (6), State Sports Academy, Miao (14), Khelo India Centre, Tawang (14), East Siang (2), Dibang Valley (1), and hosts Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) (4) are participating in the three-day championships.

Inaugurating the event, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu acknowledged archery’s deep cultural significance, describing it as an ancient sport and survival skill ingrained in Arunachal’s tribal traditions and folklores for generations. He noted the sport’s evolution into a modern competitive discipline, which has successfully opened up national and international avenues for talented athletes from the state.

The minister also highlighted the state government’s commitment to promote sports.

“Sports are viewed not just as games, but as a vital means of empowerment, unity and career opportunity for the youths. This commitment has led to significant improvements in sports infrastructure, training facilities and coaching support across rural and remote districts, resulting in many state athletes achieving gold and success in national and international championships,” he said.

Wangsu added that archery teaches invaluable life skills such as focus, patience, discipline, mental resilience and the ability to perform under pressure -qualities he deemed essential for success in any walk of life.

Earlier, TDAA president Tashi Tsering highlighted the association’s ongoing efforts to provide a platform for young archers, and expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and supporters for their encouragement.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon, ADC Rinchin Leta, and Arunachal Archery Association general secretary Tash Kara, among others.

The championship is being organized under the guidance of the Sports Authority of Arunachal and the Arunachal Pradesh Archery Association. [With inputs from DIPRO]