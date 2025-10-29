[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 28 Oct: The Changlang district administration on Tuesday conducted a transparent lottery process to finalize the women’s reserved seats for the upcoming zilla parishad elections, due in December.

As per the draw held at the deputy commissioner’s office, Manmao, Changlang, Khimyung, Rima Putok, and Namphai-I zilla parishad member seats have been reserved for women candidates.

The draw was conducted in the presence of election officials, administrative officers, and public representatives to ensure complete transparency and fairness.

Women’s participation in decision-making bodies is vital for inclusive development. The reservation process ensures that women continue to play a central role in shaping the policies that impact rural and social progress.

The initiative has been welcomed by many, with local women leaders expressing hope that more women will come forward to contest and serve their communities through active participation in local governance.

The announcement of the lottery result marks a key step in promoting gender equality and empowering women at the grassroots level in Changlang district.

The Itanagar Capital Region administration conducted a draw of lots for reservation of seats for women corporators and the mayor under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) for the upcoming municipal elections, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Seven of the 20 municipal wards of the IMC have been reserved for women candidates. The wards reserved (for women) are Ward Nos 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18 and 20.

Additionally, the office of the mayor has been reserved for a female candidate.

The exercise was conducted under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019 in the presence of board members, corporators, political party representatives, and departmental officials.

ICR DC Toko Babu, who is also the ICR’s district municipal election officer, emphasized the significance of inclusivity and equitable representation in grassroots governance.

Assistant Commissioner (Election) Khoda Lasa, MLAs Techi Kaso and Nabam Vivek, and IMC Deputy Mayor Biri Basang shared their views on promoting democratic participation and strengthening women’s leadership in urban local governance.

Meanwhile, Tirap, West Siang, Lower Siang and West Kameng district administrations also conducted draw of lots for reservation of seats for women in panchayati raj institutions.

In Tirap, out of the 10 ZP seats, three have been reserved for women candidates, while 23 GPC seats out of the total 69 have been reserved for women.

Additionally, 115 GPM seats, out of the 345, have been reserved for women.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Techu Aran, who supervised the draw of lots, highlighted the significance of conducting the lottery to ensure one-third reservation for women, as mandated by government directives. He informed that the State Election Commission is contemplating conducting elections for the local bodies in December.

The lottery draw was witnessed by MLA Chakat Aboh, panchayat leaders, representatives from various political parties, and administrative officers.

In West Siang, the Aalo East Lower, Aalo East Upper, 5-Aalo West UBU, 5A Aalo West UBU and 6-Liromoba ZP seats have been reserved for women candidates.

The draw of lots was conducted under the supervision Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO Liyi Bagra and ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini in Aalo in the presences of magistrates, and representatives from various political parties.

In Lower Siang, the Gensi and Likabali ZP seats went in favour of the women reservation quota this time. The district has seven zilla parishad seats. District Election Officer (PR) Rujjum Rakshap presided over the proceedings.

In West Kameng, out of the 13 ZP seats, four -Thembang, Dirang, Thrizino, and Jerigaon – were declared reserved for women candidates. Draws were also conducted for gram panchayat seats. (With inputs from DIPROs)