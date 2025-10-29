ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik said that merit must remain the sole guiding principle in the selection process of the public service commissions (PSC).

During a meeting with Uttar Pradesh PSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet and Himachal Pradesh PSC Chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor emphasized on strengthening transparency, efficiency, and credibility in the recruitment processes to ensure that public institutions continue to attract the finest talent.

“The primary responsibility of every public service commission is to identify and recommend the most deserving and capable candidates for public service,” he said.

Parnaik said that the quality of governance and the progress of a state depend significantly on the integrity and competence of those selected through these examinations. “Hence, the onus lies squarely on the commission to uphold the highest standards of fairness and meritocracy,” he added.

Parnaik also shared insights into the challenges faced by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commissionin recent years, and the steps taken to restore public confidence and institutional integrity.

He appreciated the efforts of the visiting chairmen in fostering collaboration and exchange of experiences among the state public service commissions for strengthening the overall system of public administration in the country.

The trio also exchanged views on the functioning, best practices, and emerging challenges of public service commissions across the country. (Raj Bhavan)