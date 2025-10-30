PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: The Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) has organized an “awareness programme on soil testing and soil health card distribution for soil health management” at Sika Bamin village in East Siang district on Wednesday. The programme was sponsored by New Delhi-based NBPGR-ICAR under TSP fund.

Dr. Ajaykumara K M and Dr. Priyaka Irongbam from CHF gave detailed introduction about the green manuring crops and organic pest management, and their benefit for sustainable soil health management under foothills of the state.

The college students have demonstrated the production technology of vermicompost, bijamrit and soil sampling methods.

Prof P. Debnath, PI of the projects, highlighted key points on scientific soil sampling procedure and soil health card for long term management of soil nutrients practices of different potential crops.

Seed storage bin buckets and vermicompost units and beersem seeds were also distributed among the farmers during the programme.

A total of 20 farmers from Sika Bamin village and 29 students attended it.