LIKABALI, 29 Oct: Lower Siang deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Gothombu Dajangju reviewed the initiatives undertaken by the Narco-Coordination Center (NCORD) in the district for the month of September, during an NCORD meeting convened here on Wednesday.

The DySP has appealed to the concerned agencies to ensure prompt sharing of information and to check movement of prohibited materials. He also asked all the rehabilitation centres functioning in the district to pursue the registration process of their centres to avoid future complicacies.

Likabali Market Committee president Gumke Riba also shared important issues to activate the NCORD in order to check drug abuse and other anti-social activities in the town. (DIPRO)