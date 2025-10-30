YUPIA, 29 Oct: A draw of lots for reservation of women’s seats in the Zilla Parishad, Gram Panchayat Member (GPM), and Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) segments was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Five Zilla Parishad segments, out of 16 have been reserved for women candidates, while 32 Gram Panchayat Chairperson segments out of 98 have been reserved for women candidates.

The Zilla Parishad segments reserved for women are Kimin, Gumto, Doimukh, Borum, and Bath Ganga.

Furthermore, 127 Gram Panchayat Member segments out of 390 have been reserved for women candidates.

The process was carried out under the supervision of district election officer (PR) i/c Tame Yajum and assistant commissioner (PR) Dr.Dana Unna.

The draw of lots was witnessed by representatives from various political parties, MLAs Techi Kaso and Nabam Vivek and ZPC Nabam Yakum.

A draw of lots was also conducted at Yachuli, Keyi Panyor district to reserve one-third seats for women in the Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayats.

Out of the six Zilla Parishad segments, two (01-Yazali and 02-Pithapool) have been reserved for women candidates, while 17 out of 46 Gram Panchayat Chairperson seats have been reserved for women candidates.

In the Gram Panchayat, out of 192 seats, 64 have been reserved for women candidates.

The process was conducted under the supervision of district election officer Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, and it was witnessed by administrative officers, HoDs, PRI members and representatives from political parties.

A similar draw of lots was also conducted at Anini in Dibang Valley district on Tuesday and the 3-Anelih-Arzoo Zila Parishad seat has been reserved for women.

Seven Gram Panchayat seats-1/3 Alinye, 1/5 Etabe, 2/1 Angolin, 2/4 New Aropo, 3/2 Thyee, 3/4 Arzoo and 4/2 Akobe-have been reserved for women candidates.

Additionally, 23 Gram Panchayat segments have been reserved for women.

The draw of lots was conducted under the supervision of Dibang Valley DC and district election officer (PR)Bekir Nyorak.

Draw of lottery for reservation of seats for women was held in Upper Subansiri district as well.

Supervising the draw, deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has appealed to the public and stakeholders, including all the political parties to cooperate with district administration and district election team for peaceful conduct of upcoming PR election. (DIPROs)