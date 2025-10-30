ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik called upon the youth to become agents of transformation and actively contribute to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)

Interacting with the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and programme officers from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Governor encouraged them to cultivate inquisitiveness, empathy, and

positivity in their daily lives. He advised them to develop the problem-solving spirit and approach every challenge with a constructive mindset.

He said that the youth, being the driving force of the nation, must use technology, innovation, and creativity to address issues in rural areas, raise social awareness, and inspire collective action.

Expressing concern over the rising menace of drug abuse, the Governor urged the volunteers to launch awareness campaigns that reach every section of society.

“They must awaken the conscience of our people and guide them towards healthier, more purposeful lives,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of environmental responsibility, Parnaik advised the programme officers and volunteers to focus on environmental conservation, sustainable waste management, and village adoption programmes that promote self-sufficiency and community participation. He advised them to engage with parents and guardians and to ensure that every child completes basic education, a foundation for a better future.

Earlier, the programme officers and NSS volunteers briefed the Governor about their ongoing activities and initiatives, including blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programmes on social and health issues.

The Governor appreciated their dedication and enthusiasm, and encouraged them to continue their noble work with renewed energy and commitment to nation-building.

RGU vice chancellor prof. Sushanta Kumar Nayak, registrar Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam, and Bharat-Rashtriya Sewa Yojna Puraskar awardee Raja Bosumotary, among others, were present in the meeting. (PRO to Governor)