NAMSAI, 29 Oct: A sensitization workshop on “Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) services for Namsai and Changlang districts” was held at the DC’s conference hall here in Namsai district on Tuesday, for tea garden owners and managers. The programme was organized by the Namsai District Health Society in collaboration with the UNICEF.

During the programme, UNICEF representative of the state delivered a presentation on MCH programme, while MCH state nodal officer gave a presentation on health challenges among children in tea estates. (DIPRO)