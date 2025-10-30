KHONSA, 29 Oct: MLA Chakat Aboh provided financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the families affected by the recent fire incident in Khonsa Bazaar in Tirap district.

The fire had devastated several houses and shops, causing extensive loss of properties and livelihoods, on the night of 20 October.

Aboh also interacted with the affected families and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the affected families. She assured them of her continued support and assistance in any possible way.

Aboh urged the residents of Khonsa Bazaar to be cautious while handling fire, particularly during festivals like Diwali, and to ensure that all ‘diyas’ and flames are properly extinguished before going to sleep at night.

The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles also extended humanitarian aid to the families affected by the fire.

The Battalion provided essential relief materials, including food, water, and clothing, and medical aid to those in needs.

It is pertinent to mention that the troops of Assam Rifles had joined forces with the fire department, CRPF, and local volunteers to contain the fire and prevent further damage. (DIPRO)