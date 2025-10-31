NARI, 30 Oct: A total of 240 patients availed of free consultations and diagnostic services during a ‘specialist health camp’ organised here in Lower Siang district by local SHG Mugo ANE, with support from the District Health Society and the North East Foundation for Health Education and Livelihood Skills (NE-HEALS), Itanagar.

The health camp provided expert consultations in gynaecology, ENT, eye, medicine, and dental care, offering free specialized medical services to women, senior citizens, and children from Nari, Koyu, and Seren circles, and neighbouring villages, including Laimekuri from Assam.

The camp was inaugurated by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, in the presence of Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu.

The minister appealed to all residents living along the interstate boundary to maintain peace and promote harmonious coexistence through mutual understanding and cooperation.

He also urged SHG Mugo ANE to be a role model in the community and maintain a vigilant watch over the menace of drug addiction in society.

Also present on the occasion were NHM Mission Director Marge Sora, Nari ADC Aintein Koyu, and DMO Dr Nyage Geyi.

Sora, who belongs to Nari, was instrumental in conceptualising and initiating the health camp as a convergence effort between the District Health Society and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSrLM).

In a felicitation ceremony, SHG Mugo ANE presented a token of appreciation to NE-HEALS, acknowledging its dedicated service, compassion, and professionalism in bridging rural healthcare gaps.

A spokesperson from SHG Mugo ANE remarked, “This collaborative initiative exemplifies the power of community and healthcare partnerships. Such efforts are vital to ensuring effective and accessible healthcare for all our people. We look forward to fostering these collaborations for continued community wellbeing.”