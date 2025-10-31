TEZU, 30 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Cell and the Career Guidance and Counselling Cell of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) organised a programme titled ‘Startup outreach and collaboration opportunities with APIIP’ at the IGGC campus here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, IGGC Principal (i/c) Dr MK Jana highlighted the importance of such programmes, and spoke about the various entrepreneurship opportunities available to the participants.

He emphasized the significance of seed funding for startups, and encouraged the participants to avail of various government schemes supporting entrepreneurship. He spoke also about the vast potential for the youths of Arunachal in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, tourism, and animal husbandry, urging them to come up with innovative ideas to capitalise on these opportunities.

APIIP Research Officer Tamo Rilla gave a comprehensive overview of the work done by the APIIP so far. She dwelt on the stagnation in government employment, saying that in the recent APSSB examination, over 40,000 candidates applied for only 400 posts.

She encouraged students to adopt a creative mindset and explore opportunities in entrepreneurship. She also elaborated the various financial and non-financial assistance programmes offered by the APIIP to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs and support the development of a robust startup ecosystem in Arunachal.

APIIP Project Head Sutanu Sen emphasized the importance of becoming job creators rather than job seekers. He shared the vision of the APIIP – to transform Arunachal into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

APIIP lead consultant Manish Mall spoke about the various policies and flagship programmes currently being implemented by the APIIP. He explained the process of applying for different schemes under the initiative and emphasized the need to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the state. He also delivered an elaborate presentation on startups supported by the APIIP.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the APIIP, Mall said that the organisation, under the Planning and Investment Department, serves as the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion and ease of doing business.

The APIIP facilitates investor engagement, provides a single-window platform for business clearances, and coordinates with various departments to streamline procedures. It also promotes entrepreneurship and innovation through outreach programmes and awareness workshops on government schemes, thereby fostering a business-friendly environment in Arunachal.