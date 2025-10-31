ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

He said that the day is a solemn reminder of the iron will, unwavering patriotism, and visionary leadership of the great son of India, who earned the revered title of the ‘Iron Man of India’.

“May the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel guide our thoughts and actions as we strive towards a Viksit Bharat,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)