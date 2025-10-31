PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (APUTA) submitted a memorandum to Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday, during an interaction with him following the first convocation of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district.

The interaction programme was attended also by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba.

The memorandum, presented on behalf of all faculty members of the APU, outlined four major areas requiring immediate attention and intervention: one-time grant for departmental infrastructure development; enhancement of retirement age to 65 years; implementation of additional allowances as per UGC norms; and enhanced research incentives for the university’s teachers.

Parnaik, who is the chancellor of the APU, assured the faculty members that the memorandum would receive due consideration, and that appropriate steps would be taken in consultation with the state government and the university administration.

Speaking after the interaction, APUTA president Dr Eli Doye said that the demands are not merely for personal benefits “but are essential for attracting and retaining quality faculty members at the APU, enhancing the university’s academic reputation and rankings, ensuring compliance with UGC guidelines and national standards, creating a conducive environment for teaching, learning, and research, and addressing the unique geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the university community in this lone, nascent state university.”