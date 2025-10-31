BOMDILA, 30 Oct: Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) Chairman Pramod Jain reviewed the developmental plans and the schemes being implemented in West Kameng district under the gram, block and district plans during a meeting with HoDs, GBs, PRI members, and civil society leaders here on Thursday.

During the session, the chairman also discussed key aspects of administrative reforms with the HoDs, GBs, and PRI members.

A presentation highlighting the demographic profile of the district was also showcased during the meeting.

ARC member Hento Karga elaborated the roles and functions of the commission, and highlighted issues related to the panchayati raj system and grassroots planning. (DIPRO)