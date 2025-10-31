Guwahati, 30 Oct: Lemli Loyi has been appointed Executive Director of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi), a premier financial institution of the North East under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

NEDFi plays a pivotal role in promoting economic growth across the North Eastern states by financing key projects in healthcare, education, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as by monitoring the implementation of centrally funded development initiatives in the region.

Before his elevation, Loyi served as General Manager at NEDFi, having previously worked with the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank), Mumbai. Colleagues describe him as a dynamic and visionary leader committed to fostering sustainable growth and empowering entrepreneurship in the North Eastern region. His appointment is expected to further strengthen NEDFi’s mission of advancing inclusive economic development across the eight states of the North East.

Hailing from Aalo in West Siang, Loyi’s appointment marks a milestone, as he becomes the first tribal officer to assume the post of Executive Director at NEDFi.

A distinguished scholar, Loyi completed his schooling at Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, where he topped the state merit list in the matriculation examination in 1988. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Technology degree from NERIST, emerging as the batch topper, and later obtained a postgraduate management degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.