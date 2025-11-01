KHONSA, 31 Oct: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a ‘Fit India Run’ here in Tirap district on Friday to promote health and wellness in the district.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 170 individuals, including residents of Khonsa town, villagers from Longding and Laju circles, school students, and fitness enthusiasts who travelled from neighbouring Assam and Dimapur to take part in the initiative.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin flagged off the run and lauded the efforts of the Assam Rifles in fostering unity, youth engagement, and physical wellbeing among the people of Tirap district.

The event concluded with all participants taking a collective pledge to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, and to promote the message of fitness and wellbeing within their respective communities. (DIPRO)