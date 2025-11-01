ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: To mark the 100 years of Indian hockey, Hockey Arunachal (HA) will organise celebratory matches and community events across all affiliated district units.

On 7 November, the nation will unite to honour a century since Indian Hockey’s affiliation with the International Hockey Federation in 1925, Hockey Arunachal said in a release.

“It is a proud moment for Arunachal to be part of this national celebration. Our participation reflects the growing enthusiasm for hockey in the state and our commitment to nurturing young talent for the next century of Indians,” Hockey Arunachal president Gumjum Haider said.