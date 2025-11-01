NAHARLAGUN, 31 Oct: The Naharlagun police have arrested two habitual offenders involved in theft and robbery cases.

Three incidents of daylight robbery were reported from various locations in Naharlagun, Papu Nallah and Doimukh.

The first incident was reported from Nyigam Colony in Naharlagun on 13 September, in which three individuals wearing surgical masks entered a liquor shop and at gunpoint looted approximately Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that, while two of the robbers entered the shop, the third waited outside with a vehicle, and after committing the crime, all three fled from the scene on a scooter.

A case U/S 309(3), 309(6), 3(5) BNS R/W Section25(1B)(a), 27(2) of the Arms Act was registered at the Naharlagun police station.

A similar robbery incident was reported in Siju Colony in Papu Nallah 15 September, in which two unknown persons came on a scooter, threatened a fruit vendor by pointing an object towards him, and forcibly took away Rs 15,000 in cash along with the shopkeeper’s mobile phone, before fleeing from the spot.

A case U/S 304(2)/351(2)/3(5) BNS was registered at the Papu Hills police station.

A similar armed robbery was also reported from Amba in Doimukh, where three masked miscreants robbed shopkeepers at gunpoint and escaped immediately after committing the act.

A case was registered at the Doimukh police station in this regard.

Addressing mediapersons at the Nirjuli SP office, Naharlagun SP Dr Nega informed that on 21 October, between 11 am and 2 pm, a house theft incident occurred in Polo Colony, Naharlagun, wherein unknown miscreants broke the door of a rented house and stole several items, including a mobile phone, laptop with charger and mouse, one Sony camera, one LPG cylinder, and cash amounting to Rs 5,000.

A case U/S 305(a)/3(5) BNS was registered at the Naharlagun police station.

Subsequently, on 22 October, at around 3:15 pm, another burglary incident was reported from Sood Village-II, wherein unknown persons broke into a rented room and stole one gas cylinder and one Samsung J13 mobile phone.

Accordingly, a case U/S 305(a) BNS was registered at the Papu Hills police station.

During investigation, one of the suspects involved in multiple such incidents was identified but initially remained untraceable.

However, on 29 October, based on technical and physical surveillance and intelligence, Constable Sanu Raj T of the Naharlagun police station located and identified one Maru Takam in the Yupia area on an R15 motorcycle. Acting swiftly and courageously, he single-handedly apprehended the accused, Maru Takam, alias Madhav (22), informed the SP.

Takam alias Madhav is a habitual offender wanted in multiple criminal cases registered at various police stations within the Itanagar Capital Region.

Following interrogation, a police team led by Inspector Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, assisted by ASI Iter Ngomdir, Head Constable Kanto Samyor, and Constable Debojit Boruah, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, conducted a search operation and recovered multiple stolen items linked to several robbery and theft cases.

The recovered items include an R15 motorcycle, a scooter, two LPG cylinders, one laptop and one guitar.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of another accomplice, Dayum Tado, a resident of Papu Nallah, who was found in possession of the scooter used during the commission of the crimes.