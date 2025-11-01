TAWANG, 31 Oct: Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) Chairman Pramod Jain underscored the significance of administrative reforms in enhancing governance efficiency and transparency.

During an interactive meeting with heads of offices (HoOs), GBs, and PRI members here on Friday, Jain, who was accompanied by ARC member Hento Karga, encouraged the participants to share practical suggestions and grassroots insights to help the commission frame impactful recommendations for the government.

Various HoOs apprised the commission of challenges faced by their respective departments, concerning human resource constraints.

Jain acknowledged the candid inputs and assured that all suggestions and issues raised would be carefully examined for inclusion in the ARC’s forthcoming recommendations to the government. (DIPRO)