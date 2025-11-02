ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Yamima Liyang and Tarh Yaram entered into the semifinals of the 69th National School Games Boxing (NSGB) and assured themselves of bronze medals on Saturday.

Competing in the girls’ 42 kg-44 kg category, Liyang defeated Lavanya Satish Patil from Maharashtra, while Yaram outpunched Maha Lakshmi K from Tamil Nadu in the girls’ 46 kg-48 kg category.

In boxing, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Kenpak Jilen, also from Arunachal Pradesh, entered the quarterfinals, defeating Biswajit Ray from Odisha in the boys’ 75 kg-80 kg category.

A total of 196 bouts – 92 in the girls’ category and 104 in the boy’s category – had been conducted at time of the filing of this report at 7 pm.