Arunachal receives award for solar pump installations

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the ministry will soon launch a new small hydro policy with enhanced subsidies for the Northeastern region, considering its difficult terrain and logistics challenges.

The policy aims to promote local power generation and rural livelihoods through decentralised hydro projects, he said after inaugurating a workshop on renewable energy for the Northeast zone in Guwahati on 31 October.

The meeting was organised to accelerate the renewable energy transition in the region by addressing its unique challenges and identifying practical solutions for faster implementation of key schemes.

Highlighting the region’s vast renewable energy potential in solar, small hydro and biomass-based power generation, the minister urged the states to expedite implementation of flagship schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, and PM KUSUM, which empower citizens and farmers to become clean energy entrepreneurs.

He also called upon states to contribute their share under ongoing schemes and collaborate with the Centre to achieve measurable outcomes.

Highlighting the progress made under the existing programmes, the minister informed that 48 percent of consumers with rooftop solar installations are now paying zero electricity bills, demonstrating the success of PM Surya Ghar. He appreciated Tripura’s performance under PM KUSUM and Assam’s achievements under PM Surya Ghar, urging all Northeastern states to replicate their models.

The ministry’s Secretary Santosh Sarangi stated that India targets 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with the Northeast expected to play a key role. He said that with proper utilisation, the Northeast could evolve from being an energy importer to an energy exporter.

The energy ministers and representatives from Northeastern states presented their initiatives and demands.

Assam reported ongoing floating solar projects and expansion of rooftop installations, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sought higher subsidies and support for terrain-specific challenges under central schemes.

Meghalaya and Nagaland emphasised their potential in wind and solar energy.

During the event, MNRE recognised top performers under PM-KUSUM and PM-Surya Ghar.

Tripura received the award for best performing state in solar pump installations, followed by Arunachal. Assam was recognised for rooftop solar performance, with Dhubri, Barpeta and Hojai districts being the top achievers.

The technical sessions focused on green hydrogen potential, small hydro policy updates, renewable energy financing, and capacity building in the Northeast.

The workshop concluded with a roadmap for strengthening collaboration among central and state governments, financial institutions, and industry partners to ensure sustainable energy and secure future for the region. (PIB)