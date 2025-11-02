JOLLANG, 1 Nov: Don Bosco College (DBC) here organised ‘Festorama’, its annual cultural and food fest, on Saturday.

Among others, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, former APSCS&T chairman Bamang Mangha, guests and well-wishers attended the event.

DBC Principal Fr Jose George in his address apprised the guests of the history and achievements of the college.

Mangha expressed appreciation for the college for organising the annual event, and said that such events encourage students and youths to preserve their culture an education. He also requested the college to join the fight against drug abuse.

Mangfi in his address said that “education does not work but quality of education matters.” He stressed that the minds of the students must be ignited for a better future, and advised the students to have a purpose in life. He also asked the students to learn something positive from the Salesians of Don Bosco and make Arunachal Pradesh an “aspirational state.”

Speaking on culture, he said that it cannot be static, but must be preserved while going along with modernity. He exhorted the students to know, preserve and promote their cultures.