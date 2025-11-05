Maoists’ Surrender

By Dhurjati Mukherjee

The surrender of hundreds of Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in recent weeks has no doubt been the government’s achievement. It is understood that the surrenders mark a decisive shift in the region, reflecting the combined impact of security measures and government outreach programmes. Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a summit organised recently asserted that India would soon be free of Maoist violence.

He pointed out that it was perhaps the first time since independence that the scourge of the last five decades will be defeated. Asserting that this was like fighting the war within the country and required a lot of patience to ensure that no innocent life was lost. Delving into statistics, Modi said that before 2014 nearly 125 districts across the country were in the grip of Maoist violence and now the number has come down to just 11 districts due to the steps taken by the government over the past decade.

Modi stated that in the Maoist-infested regions, highways, schools and hospitals are being built, new businesses are taking roots, towards a new future for the people. However, the big question is how these shall helpthe poor and the impoverished and whether it will facilitate rehabilitation of Maoists, most of whom belong to tribal and marginalised communities? Building physical infrastructure is, no doubt, necessary but such facilities help the upper echelons of society and the middle class.

Surrendered Maoists face a constant threat from active Maoists groups while society tends to stigmatise them at a time they have “lost their identity” and are trying to rebuild their lives. According to Union Home Ministry official, rehabilitation and reintegration in the community is a Herculean task but this has to be accomplished at all costs. Mere cash assistance of Rs 50,000 and money for surrendered weapons may not help. Rehabilitation in the proper sense has to be ensured by providing them shelter and some form of employment, as per their skill and ability, to help them earn a livelihood.

A section of experts believes that Maoism more than a challenge to law and order is a symptom of deeper malaises embedded in the system – increasing inequality, disparity in incomes between the urban and rural class, lingering feudalism, exploitation of tribals and marginalised communities and swindling of natural resources by corporates for profit maximization. Thus, the recent success of the security operations should not lead to complacency. This is because the symptoms and basic causes of Maoism are still present in society and could erupt once again. There is a need for a basic transformation in society for which the Central and state governments must work together to bring about some sort of change.

The tribal communities have the right to demand a better life for which adequate resources may be allotted through a five-year planned programme. Marginalised communities need employment, education and health for which the Modi government should consider their problems a priority. They must be made to feel that they are an integral part of the democratic system and have a right to basic amenities of life and living.

There is a need for a clear-cut package of rehabilitation so that the surrendered Maoists can join the mainstream. To start with there should be a special provision in MGNREGA programme with special funds for them and the scheme may be increased by another 50 days in this and the next financial year. There should be some provision for providing them shelter with security so that they are not forced to join in violence again with Naxalite outfits.

Obviously, there is a need for peace to reign in society and for it inequality and widening disparity need to be removed. The development process must be such so that a balanced and judicious approach is followed, which, unfortunately, is not the case with India. Mahatma Gandhi talked of decentralization, both political and economic power, and participation of the people in the planning process.

While we swear by the father of the nation, his approach to planning and development has largely been ignored. The poor and the marginalised sections’conditions remain pitiable. Arm-chair planners and government economists are not quite aware of the grim reality facing the lower echelons, specially tribal and Dalits. And this aggravates during a natural catastrophe, specially floods which is a common phenomenon in some districts.

The question arises whether such a situation will continue,or a transformation will be manifest in the coming years. Talks of ‘Viksit Bharat’ or the country reaching developed status appear quite ridiculous to those who are aware of the ground reality. It is an irony that most panchayats do not have the decision-making power and are starved of funds, even for basic development needs. While state and national highways are being built, the interior regions where the Maoists lived and worked, are not well-connected and people in the backward regions have great difficulty in availing facilities of education and health.

The elitist approach that is being followed in the country is not desirable in a participatory democracy where the aspirations and desires of the masses need to be adhered to. For this, a strategic change in favour of the rural and backward areas must be the focus of attention that may bring about the desired and much-needed transformation. More resources need to be garnered as per political leaders talk of the government having a pro-poo approach.

To start with, time has come to upgrade conditions of those living in squalor and near-poverty levels. Along with rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists and people of marginalised communities, a long-term plan of action be formulated and implemented. The present government may not believe in socialism but no government can ignore the rights and welfare of the bottom 20-25 percent of the population.

Additionally, the formulation of our late President. Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam who envisaged 7000PURAs (providing urban facilities in rural areas) covering more than six lakhvillages of the country, should be a target. The theme of PURA is to emphasize agro-processing, develop local crafts, dairy farming, fishing and silk production so that non-farm revenue is enhanced, based on the core competency of the region. Moreover, its economy will be driven by sources of renewable energy such as sun, wind, biofuels and the conversion of municipal waste from power. Plus, there is need to ensure that health and education facilities reach the interiors of the villages to achieve sustainable development, using the core potential of the rural sector. The government must act, and act soon. — INFA