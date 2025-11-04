[ Bengia Ajum ]

ZIRO, 3 Nov: The funeral of the 12-year-old student of the Sainik School in Niglok in East Siang district, who was found dead on the overhead water supply tank on the school campus, was held here on Monday.

A large number of people, including relatives, Sainik School alumni, and school representatives were present on the occasion.

The body of the student was brought to his native Mudang Tage village in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday for the last rites after a postmortem was conducted at Bakin Pertin Memorial Hospital in Pasighat.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Sections 108/106(1)/3(5) of the BNS, based on an FIR lodged by Tadu Tani, the father of the deceased student. In a statement, the East Siang district police informed that the investigation of the case is currently underway.

“We remain committed to conducting a fair, professional, and impartial investigation into the matter, ensuring that all legal procedures are followed meticulously,” said East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba in a media statement.

The father of the deceased student, Tadu Tani, has appealed to the police to fast-track the investigation.

“I don’t know the reason for my son’s death, and only the investigation will reveal whether he died by suicide or if it was a case of homicide. If indeed he died by suicide, the police should investigate who was responsible for pushing him to that point. If it is a homicide, then those responsible must be brought to justice. At this time, I only want justice for my son. The investigation should be fast-tracked in the best interest of everyone,” said the father.

He further said that he is fully cooperating with the investigation process and urged the teachers of the Sainik School to extend similar cooperation.

The death of the 12-year-old student has shocked the entire state. Questions are being raised about the safety of students at the Sainik School in Niglok.

Meanwhile, the Ruksin police in East Siang district have started questioning a group of students over the mysterious death of the 12-year-old Class 7 student.

Following a complaint from the parents, the Ruksin police have registered a case under Section 108 BNS (abetment of suicide).

Ruksin Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ige Lollen, who is investigating the case, said that a group of students of the school was interrogated on Monday. The investigating officer (IO) said that they are treating the case as abetment of suicide. The IO, however, refused to disclose further details.

The postmortem report is still awaited.

The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) has expressed deep anguish over the mysterious death of the student at the Sainik School, and demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is delivered to the bereaved family at the earliest.

“AWAZ, the apex women’s body of the Apatani community, is deeply shocked that such an unfortunate incident has occurred in a reputed temple of learning, where students are expected to be nurtured and protected. The circumstances surrounding the death of the young student remain unclear, raising serious questions about the safety and accountability of the school authorities,” it said, and urged the authorities concerned to hold the school management accountable for any lapses or negligence that may have led to the tragic death of the boy.

The AWAZ further demanded immediate suspension of the “responsible school officials” to prevent any possible tampering of evidence or coercion of witnesses during the investigation process.

“AWAZ stands in unwavering solidarity with the grieving family and reaffirms its commitment to pursue this matter relentlessly until justice is served,” it said.

The culprit(s), if found guilty, must be awarded punishment as per the law of the land, it added. (With DIPRO input)