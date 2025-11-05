A 12-year-old student of Sainik School, Niglok, in East Siang district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the school campus.

A native of Mudang Tage in Lower Subansiri district, the young student’s life was tragically cut short in an elite government institution that has long been seen as a beacon of hope for those aspiring to join the defence services.

The police have registered a case under Sections 108/106(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on an FIR filed by the student’s father. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured that it will be fair, professional, and impartial, following all legal procedures.

The police have begun questioning a group of students in connection with the case, which is currently being treated as abetment of suicide. The postmortem report is still awaited, leaving the exact cause of death undetermined.

The Apatani Women Association, Ziro has expressed deep anguish over the incident, demanding a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation, suspension of responsible officials, and justice for the bereaved family.

It is shocking that a child has died while under the care of the Sainik School authorities – one of the state’s elite institutions.

Established in 2018 and run by the Sainik Schools Society under the Defence Ministry in collaboration with the state government, the school has often been in the news for its lack of infrastructure and other basic necessities. Now, with the tragic death of a student under mysterious circumstances, there is growing public outrage.

The police must conduct a thorough probe to uncover the truth behind the incident, and the school authorities must extend their full cooperation to ensure an early and conclusive investigation.