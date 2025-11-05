BENGALURU, 4 Nov: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) convened its 7th alumni meet under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) here in Karnataka recently.

The event served as a platform to recognise the achievements of the DDU-GKY alumni, strengthen industry linkages, and promote continued engagement among trained youths, employers, and training partners.

The event witnessed the participation of 250 alumni currently employed in Bengaluru, primarily as sewing machine operators and in retail and sales roles.

The alumni, who underwent skill training through the DDU-GKY, shared their experiences of empowerment and professional growth, underscoring the mission’s success in generating sustainable livelihoods for rural youths.

Gokaldas Exports senior general manager Girish Ranga in his address commended the alumni for their hard work and

perseverance, and urged them to remain committed to excellence and continuous improvement. He encouraged them to enhance their skills consistently and aspire for leadership roles within their respective fields.

Addressing the gathering, ArSRLM DDU-GKY State Mission Manager Nabam Ompi congratulated the alumni for their achievements, and advised them to remain steadfast in their professional journeys. She highlighted the importance of sustained effort, professionalism, and discipline in achieving long-term success and contributing meaningfully to the state’s socioeconomic development.

A felicitation ceremony was organised as part of the event to honour 25 alumni earning more than Rs 25,000 per month for their exemplary accomplishments. Furthermore, 250 trained and placed youths of four project implementing agencies (PIAs) – Dadi Hamgio Charitable Society, Quess Corp, My Mother Charitable Trust, and World Education Mission – were acknowledged for their success in employment.

Mementoes were presented to the PIAs in recognition of their continued commitment to skill development and capacity-building.

In appreciation of industry partnership and collaboration, seven employers – Sahi Exports, Gokaldas Exports, Bharat Silk, Devinity Genesis, Westside, and Lulu India – were felicitated for their support in providing employment opportunities and mentorship to rural youths from Arunachal Pradesh.

ArSRLM ME (Placement) Johna Khiluju reaffirmed the ArSRLM’s dedication to strengthening alumni engagement and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities through continuous skill development initiatives.

The alumni meet concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the mission’s vision of empowering rural youths through skill, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods, and celebrating the collective spirit of progress and rural transformation.