AALO, 5 Nov: The 3rd edition of the Kamki Area Sports Meet began amidst a huge gathering at the KASA Ground in Kamki under Kamba Circle in West Siang district on Wednesday.

The sports meet is being organized in two categories – the Veterans League and the Under-18 League. There are 16 teams in the veterans category and 10 teams in the under-18 category, with the matches being played at night. The under-18 category is a new addition to the sports meet, initiated by the Kamba ADC.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, MLA Pesi Jilen announced his full support and promised to provide a DG set, sound system, and toilets for the KASA event.

Government officials, including Lower Siang DMO Dr. Nyage Geyi, DTO D. Raji, and public leaders, also attended the opening ceremony.

Sports teams from across Lower Siang, Siang, and East Siang districts are participating in the tournament.