SHILLONG, 5 Nov: The Assam Rifles (AR) Inspector General’s conference 2025 was held at the AR Directorate General Headquarters in Laitkor here in Meghalaya on 3-4 November. The conference, chaired by ARDG Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers from DGAR headquarters and Formations.

Vikas Lakhera complimented all ranks of the force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances.

He emphasised on the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the Indo-Myanmar Border and said that the AR should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

Key highlights of the conference included discussions on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the AR, preparation of a road map on acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment, and emphasis on training and skill development of soldiers.