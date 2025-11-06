Three stone crusher units were sealed in Keyi Panyor district for violating operational guidelines, as the district administration launched a crackdown on illegal stone crusher operations and unauthorized mineral extraction.

M/s NT LLP (Pitapool), M/s Meens Stone Crusher (Potin), and M/s D&L Enterprises (Potin) were found operating without valid NOCs, continuing operations after permit expiry, and engaging in illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals.

All three units were sealed for violating the Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2020.

The scale of their operations can be gauged from the seizure list, which included dumper trucks, backhoe loaders, loaders, and excavators.

Illegal mining activities have increasingly turned rivers across the state into extraction sites. With rapid construction-from private homes to major infrastructure projects-river and sand mining have continued unabated. Without proper regulation and enforcement, experts warn that rivers may soon be stripped of their natural resources entirely. The unregulated removal of sand and gravel from riverbanks and riverbeds has already caused severe environmental damage in many areas, including increased incidents of flooding.