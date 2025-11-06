ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik emphasized the need for youth empowerment through skill development, leadership training, and innovative educational programmes aligned with national development goals.

The Governor, who held an interactive meeting with a delegation from Himalayan University (HU) and the department of higher education (RUSA) at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, encouraged collaboration among universities, government departments, and the private sector to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the state, according to a HU release.

He also highlighted the state’s potential in the agricultural and industrial sectors, particularly emphasizing opportunities for vegetable exports and development of agro-based industries.

“The Governor appreciated the University’s contributions to the higher-education landscape of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the importance of improving

the quality of education in both government and private institutions,” the release said.

HU VC prof. Prakash Divakaran reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the state’s educational and socio-economic progress, the release added.

The delegation comprised deputy director of higher education (RUSA) Minto Ete, HU registrar Vijay Tripathi and its deputy registrar Kido Bagra.