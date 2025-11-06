LIKABALI, 5 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Kardo Nyigyor inaugurated the newly constructed circle office (CO) building at Sibe in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Terming the inauguration of the office building a realisation of the people’s aspirations, Nyigyor assured that the remaining works would be completed early and officers and supporting staff would be posted to make the office fully functional at the earliest.

Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap urged the people not to create hindrances to development works under the pretext of compensation claims. The DC said that the office would ensure administrative services to their doorstep.

Lower Siang ZPC Marpe Nguba, and Sibe Circle HQ Development Committee chairman Dani Buchi also addressed the gathering.

Superintendent of police Gothombu Dajangju, circle officer (in-charge) Kenter Lendo, and people from the area attended the programme. (DIPRO)