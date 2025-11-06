ROING, 5 Nov: Huge quantities of tobacco products were seized from various shops near educational institutions and those without pictorial warnings during a week-long intensified enforcement drive conducted under the COTPA Act 2003 in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The raids were conducted by a flying squad led by Magistrate Sylvia Koyu, covering areas, including Koronu, Abali, Balek, Harupahar, Bomjir, and Dambuk.

Later, the seized products were disposed of under the supervision of the magistrate, and fines were imposed on defaulters under relevant sections of the COTPA Act.

During the drive, the team also created awareness among the shopkeepers and owners about the harmful effects of consuming tobacco products and the COTPA Act 2003. Public notices and IEC materials were also distributed to educate the public.

The raids were supported by DPO (NTCP) Dr. Nangkong Yirang, tax and excise inspector Nini Pasing, police personnel and DTCC staff from the health department.

The enforcement drive aims to curb the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions and ensure compliance with the COTPA Act. (DIPRO)