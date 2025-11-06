MINTONG, 5 Nov: “Sports is not just a game, but it brings life, unity, and discipline. It teaches courage, teamwork, and honesty,” said Longding MLA Thangwang Wangham while addressing students during the Annual Sports Meet of Don Bosco School, Mintong on Wednesday.

Established in 1996, the school has been providing quality education to students from Mintong and neighbouring villages. The annual sports week aims to promote physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork among its 550 students divided into four houses.

While responding to a three-point memorandum which was submitted by the school management committee seeking construction of a boundary wall, and improvement in water and power supply, the MLA assured to take up the boundary wall in the next budget and to address water and power needs soon.