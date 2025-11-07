ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik said that gaon buras and gaon buris (GBs) are the torchbearers of change in the villages and are the first guardians of the people’s welfare.

During a meeting with a delegation of GBs from Lower Subansiri district at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, Parnaik said that the GBs’ leadership determines the health, happiness, and future of the community and contributes to the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The governor said that development begins not in offices, but in villages, with committed leaders like GBs, who turn vision into action. He also advised the GBs to encourage every household to keep their premises clean and dispose of waste responsibly.

Complimenting the GBs for participating in adult education courses, the governor said that education is the most powerful tool to transform a village, and urged the GBs to ensure that every child, boy or girl, completes basic education before they step into adulthood.

Sharing his concern over the drug menace, Parnaik said that drug abuse is not just a personal problem but “a social poison that destroys families, weakens communities, and ruins the future of our youths.”

Led by Ziro Political Interpreter Yachang Tago, 16 gaon buris and seven gaon buras of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin villages in Lower Subansiri district interacted with the governor.

Later, the GBs visited the Raj Bhavan complex, where they witnessed a range of innovative pilot projects in horticulture, animal husbandry, and agriculture being implemented under the governor’s initiative. These model projects, carefully designed to suit the state’s unique climate, terrain, and traditional practices, aim to inspire farmers, youths, and communities across Arunachal to adopt modern, sustainable, and income-generating methods. (Raj Bhavan)