YUPIA, 7 Nov: Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav emphasised the importance of teamwork, timely communication, and adherence to election guidelines, stating that the success of the upcoming panchayati raj (PR) elections depends on the collective sincerity and diligence of every officer involved.

Addressing the nodal officers, returning officers, and assistant electoral registration officers during a preparatory meeting for the upcoming PR elections at the district headquarters on Friday, the DC, who is also the district election officer, called upon all officers concerned to make concerted and coordinated efforts to ensure peaceful, free, and fair conduct of the elections across the district.

She sought detailed inputs and feedback from the nodal officers.

AC (PR) Dr Dana Unna highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the nodal officers, reiterating that every officer’s commitment and efficiency are crucial for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections.

Later, a separate meeting was also convened for the ROs and AROs, where key operational and procedural aspects related to the electoral process were discussed in detail. (DIPRO)