NEW DELHI, 7 Nov: Taking note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the Supreme Court on Friday directed forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria also said the stray dogs so picked up shall not be released back in the place they were picked up from.

The bench also directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.

It said the recurrence of dog bite incidents within institutional areas, including sports complexes, reflected not only administrative apathy but also a “systemic failure” to secure these premises from preventable hazards.

The bench further said that it is a matter of grave and continuing public concern that accidents caused by cattle and other stray animals on public roads have become alarmingly frequent.

Reaffirming directions issued by the Rajasthan High Court in an 11 August order, the bench directed the municipal authorities, Road and Transport Department/Public Works Departments of all states and union territories, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the removal of cattle and other stray animals from the highways.

The bench asked the authorities to undertake a joint, coordinated drive to identify stretches of highways and expressways where stray cattle or animals are frequently found, and take immediate steps for their removal and relocation to designated shelters.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on 28 July over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. (PTI)